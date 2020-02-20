Domino's Pizza races to new high

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles says there is a lot to like from the numbers spilled by Domino's Pizza (DPZ +26.1% ) earlier today.

"Encouragingly, 4Q same store sales accelerated 20 bps on a two-year basis from 3Q, relative to a 500 bps deceleration in two-year trends from 3Q to 4Q in both 2017 and 2018," he notes.

Charles also says Domino's $1B of share repurchase authorization were executed well, with nearly $600M of repurchases in Q4 at an average repurchase price of $287.83 per share.

Cowen keeps an Outperform rating on DPZ and price target of $325. Shares of DPZ have blasted right past nearly all sell-side PTs and have traded as high as $375 today (all-time high).

Previously: Domino's Pizza +19% after earnings topper, dividend boost (Feb. 20)