Carriage Services plunges 13.9% post Q4 results

Carriage Services (CSV -13.9% ) reported revenue growth of 7% Y/Y of 71.2M for Q4.

Segment revenue: Funeral $52.3M (+5.7% Y/Y); Cemetery $12.4M (+13.8% Y/Y) & Financial $4.2M (+5.1% Y/Y).

Total Same Store Funeral Contracts 8,113 (+5.3% Y/Y); Atneed Contracts 6,647 (+5.7% Y/Y); Preneed Contracts 1,466 (+3.6% Y/Y).

Total Acquisition Funeral Contracts 1,907 (+62.7% Y/Y); Atneed Contracts 1,753 (+71.7% Y/Y); Preneed Contracts 154 (+2% Y/Y).

Total Funeral Contracts were 8,874 (+12.9% Y/Y).

Total Field EBITDA margin increased 140 bps to 40.2%.

Total Funeral Field EBITDA margin increased 80 bps to 38.4%.

Total Cemetery Field EBITDA margin increased 530 bps to 34%.

Total Financial EBITDA margin declined 20 bps to 90.3%.

Adj. consolidated EBITDA margin increased 180 bps to 27%.

Adj. FCF of $10.2M, an increase of 75.9% Y/Y.

2020 Outlook: Revenues of $317M; Adj. EBITDA of $94.6M; Adj. net income of $28.6M; Tax $11.1M; Overhead of $35.4M; Total Field EBITDA of $130M; Total Field EBITDA Margin of 41%; Adj. EPS $1.59; Adj. FCF of $43M.

2021 Outlook: Revenues of $323M; Adj. EBITDA of $99.8M; Adj. net income of $37.2M; Tax $14.5M; Overhead of $36M; Total Field EBITDA of $135.8M; Total Field EBITDA Margin of 42%; Adj. EPS $2.07; Adj. FCF of $54M.

2022 Outlook: Revenues of $331M; Adj. EBITDA of $104.3M; Adj. net income of $44M; Tax $17.1M; Overhead of $37.9M; Total Field EBITDA of $142.2M; Total Field EBITDA Margin of 43%; Adj. EPS $2.44; Adj. FCF of $62M.

Previously: Carriage EPS misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (Feb. 19)