Theme park investors eye Six Flags shocker

Cedar Fair (FUN), SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -2.3% ) and Disney (DIS -0.3% ) are all being watched closely today after Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -16.8% ) warned on soft organic revenue trends and higher wage pressure for the year ahead.

Despite the gloomy outlook from Six Flags management, Wedbush analyst James Hardiman observes that the issues could be company specific.

"When we put it all together, the developments of the past six weeks are fairly shocking for Six Flags. As of three months ago, although nobody believed it, the company was still technically targeting $750M in Modified EBITDA by 2021. At this point, the company is likely to miss this target by a quarter of a billion dollars," he writes.

Previously: SeaWorld -6% after weak Six Flags outlook (Feb. 20)