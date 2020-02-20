Mortgage rates hold steady

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.49% for the week ending Feb. 20, up slightly from 3.47% in the previous week and 4.35% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“The low mortgage rate environment continues to spur homebuying activity, with applications to purchase a home up 15% from a year ago,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 2.99% vs. 2.97% in prior week and 3.78% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage average 3.25% vs. 3.28% in the prior week and 3.84% at this time a year ago.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) rises 0.2% .

iShares U.S. Home Construction EFT (BATS:ITB) gains 0.6% .

