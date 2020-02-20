MannKind announces new Afrezza data

MannKind (MNKD +0.3% ) announces results from several clinical studies of inhaled insulin Afrezza (insulin human) and its BluHale accessory device. The data are being presented at the International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes in Madrid.

Preliminary data from an investigator-initiated study of Afrezza on the background of insulin delivery via an "artificial pancreas" system showed that pulmonary dosing allowed for titration to higher unit doses in type 1 diabetics.

Use of Afrezza in adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes resulted in a significant 1.6% reduction in HbA1C levels with significant increases in time-in-range.

Two posters are being presented on BluHale's value proposition of enhanced patient instruction and providing connected dose information on top of continuous glucose monitoring data.