Iamgold Q4 earning weighed down on Westwood mine impairment charges

Iamgold (IAG -5.9% ) unveils wider Q4 loss of $303.8M, vs. 39.5M last year, primarily due to a large impairment charge for its Westwood mine in Quebec; expects to complete an updated life of mine plan for Westwood in Q2.

Q4 Gold production was put at 192,000 ounces, down 17% blamed on lower head grades & throughput at Rosebel, lower head grades at Essakane due to mine sequencing, and lower throughput at Sadiola as the mine life approaches an end.

Q4 revenue was up ~7% to $293.4M, due to a higher realized gold price and higher sales volumes at Essakane and Westwood.

The company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $864.8M.

For 2020, the company reaffirmed guidance of 700,000 to 760,000 gold ounces at AISC of $1,100 to $1,150 per ounce sold.

