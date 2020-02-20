Fifth Third offers streamlined loan process for small business

Fifth Third Bank (FITB +0.5% ) introduces Fifth Third Fast Capital to ease the loan and line-of-credit application process for small business owners.

In a partnership with Fundation, a fintech company serving the small business market, Fifth Third Fast Capital offers a streamlined application process and faster access to funding. The bank introduced the service to the Cincinnati market in late 2019 and is now offering it to all business banking customers.

Under the collaboration, Fundation will offer its own products to customers that don't meet Fifth Third's loan eligibility guidelines.