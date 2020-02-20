JPMorgan bearish on Anheuser-Busch InBev

JPMorgan issues a gloomy outlook on Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -0.1% ) as it lowers its rating to Underweight from Neutral.

"Despite a more benign input cost environment, 2020 is shaping up to remain challenging, leading to pressure on both GM and EBITDA margin," warns analyst Celine Pannuti.

New competition in Latin America and continued pressure from hard seltzer brands in the U.S. are also identified as headwinds for A-B.

"With synergies reaching conclusion, further premium investment needed, and limited meaningful acquisition targets, we find the consensus FY20E margin expectations of +60bps (JPMe -20bps) a tough bar to hurdle," warns Pannuti and team.

JPMorgan assigns a price target of €60 to BUD and $65 for the U.S.-traded shares (12% downside potential).