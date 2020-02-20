Noble Corp. rallies on signs of offshore recovery; Eifler to take leadership

Noble Corp. (NE +12.1% ) gaps higher in early trading after reporting a smaller than expected Q4 loss and a stronger than forecast 46% rise in revenues to $454M, as the company eyes a recovery in the offshore drilling industry.

Noble also announces a leadership change, promoting Senior VP for Commercial Robert Eifler to President and CEO, and current chief Julie Robertson will take on the newly created role of Executive Chairman, effective at the next annual general meeting of shareholders.

Eifler joined Noble in 2005 and was VP and General Manager of Marketing and Contracts during 2017-19 before becoming Senior VP of Commercial in August 2019.

Robertson has been Noble's Chairman, President and CEO since January 2018, after serving with the company or one of its predecessors since 1979.

Noble says offshore drilling activity continued to trend favorably in 2019, with contracted floating and jack-up rig counts, rising 7% and 12% Y/Y, respectively.

"Prospects for further industry gains are encouraging," the company says. "With the exception of the U.K. North Sea... opportunities for premium jack-ups remain healthy in the Middle East, Asia and Pacific Rim. In the floating rig fleet, evidence continues to mount in support of a heightened interest in offshore oil and gas resources among the industry’s exploration and production companies, especially in regions such as Guyana, Suriname, Brazil and Mexico."

At year-end 2019, Noble's revenue backlog totaled ~$1.5B, including a $282M reduction following the Noble Bully II contract buyout; $833M of the backlog was associated with the floating rig fleet and $622M with the jack-up fleet.