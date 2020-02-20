Cheesecake Factory rallies as sentiment turns positive

Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +4.6% ) after taking in the restaurant chain's Q4 earnings report, but sees some reason to be optimistic.

"This outlook could alleviate near-term investor fears around margin- driven EPS reductions. Management suggested any acquisition synergies would likely benefit model in 2021," writes analyst Brian Bittner.

"Overall, the core Cheesecake Factory business appears steady with drivers related to off-premise, marketing, limited reservations, etc. Simultaneously, the North Italia/FRC acquisition helps boost unit growth, which, if excellently executed, could gain more appreciation with valuation at 13–14x P/ E and ~8x EV/EBITDA," he adds.

Shares of CAKE trade at their highest level of the year.

