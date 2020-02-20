Restaurant stocks follow Domino's higher

A number of restaurant stocks are outperforming broad market average after Domino's Pizza and Cheesecake Factory post strong earnings reports. Chains with a higher mix of U.S. locations are generally at the top of the list on the day.

Notable gainers include Noodles (NDLS +4.5% ), Wingstop (WING +2.8% ), Papa John's International (PZZA +2.4% ), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +1.9% ), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +1.5% ), Dine Brands Global (DIN +1.3% ), Shake Shack (SHAK +2.6% ), Brinker International (EAT +1.8% ), Denny's (DENN +1.8% ) and Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST +4.1% ).

