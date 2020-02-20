HollyFrontier's Q4 results hit by heavy maintenance activity

HollyFrontier (HFC -0.5% ) edges lower after missing Q4 earnings estimates, hurt by a slump in refining margins and a rise in expenses due to heavy maintenance across its refining system.

Q4 adjusted net income fell to $78M from $394M a year earlier, although revenues rose nearly 1% to $4.38B.

HollyFrontier says adjusted EBITDA in its refining segment plunged 70% Y/Y to $171.6M from $583.4M in the prior-year period, driven primarily driven by heavy planned refinery maintenance, lower product margins and depressed crude differentials which resulted in a consolidated refinery gross margin of $13.58/bbl produced, a 39% decrease from $22.17/bbl a year ago.

The company's lubricants and specialty products segment reported Q4 EBITDA of $34.6 M, compared to a $3.5M loss a year ago.

Holly Energy Partners' (NYSE:HEP) Q4 EBITDA was $87.8M, vs. $89.9M for the year-ago quarter.