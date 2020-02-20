Sun Communities gains after Q4 beat

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) rises 1.7% after Q4 core FFO per share of $1.10 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.07 and rose from $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $301.8M exceeds the consensus estimate of $286.2M and increased from $274.0M a year earlier.

Same-community net operating income increased by 7.6% for the quarter and 7.3% for the year; same-community occupancy increased to 98.4% at Dec. 31, 2019 from 96.2% at Dec. 31, 2018.

Guidance: Sun Communities sees Q1 2020 core FFO per share of $1.18-$1.21 vs. $1.25 consensus.

Sees 2020 core FFO per share of $5.20-$5.30 vs. $5.28 consensus; sees same-community NOI up 6%-6.8%.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

