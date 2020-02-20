Shelved Suncor thermal oil sands project gets Alberta OK

Alberta's provincial government approves Suncor Energy's (SU +1% ) application to build the 40K bbl/day Meadow Creek West thermal oil sands project, but construction is not likely to begin any time soon.

The province says the project, which would use steam to produce bitumen from wells, can now apply for environmental and local development permits.

CEO Mark Little said earlier this month that Suncor planned to delay development of Meadow Creek West and the previously approved 80K bbl/day Meadow Creek East projects until at least 2023, as the company focuses on lower cost expansions of its existing facilities.