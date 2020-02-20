Morgan Stanley still bearish on Avis Budget

Morgan Stanley keeps an Underweight rating on Avis Budget (CAR +20.3% ) on a cautious view of the industry as a whole.

"With Avis' share price up ~28% ytd, we believe the earnings beat in 4Q19, driven by Americas, is largely priced in. For the stock to move higher, the attention will shift to whether management can continue to execute on the guidance by growing Americas EBITDA & reinvigorating the Int segment," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

"We continue to harbor concerns on the auto cycle and in the short-term believe that tailwinds received over the last few years in lower fleet costs will not persist. This is generally reflected in the guidance which Avis set, as Americas fleet costs will grow in 2020. However, this is offset by strong growth in transaction days, as a function of focusing on TNC / ride sharing, as well as rational pricing, which will drive revenue growth and overall improve EBITDA margins in 2020 – a positive that we have not seen in recent years," he adds.

The $25 price target on Avis from MS reps downside potential of more than 50%.