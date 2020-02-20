FDA implements new rule aimed at boosting competition in insulin

Effective March 20, the FDA will institute a new rule that marketing applications for biologics, including insulins, will be regarded as licenses under the Public Health Service Act, enabling the filing of applications for biosimilars. The agency says the rule should enhance the transition from branded products to biosimilar and interchangeable products thereby opening up the U.S. market to competition.

A key change supporting the new rule relates to the agency's definition of "biological product." Aimed at clarifying the statutory framework, it now interprets the term "protein" as any alpha amino acid polymer with a specific designed sequence greater than 40 amino acids in size (human insulin is composed of 51 amino acids).