Pan Am Silver tops Q4 estimates, hikes dividend

Pan American Silver (PAAS -0.1% ) edges lower despite reporting stronger than expected Q4 earnings and raising its dividend by 43%.

Analysts at BMO Capital say consensus estimates may not have included investment gains from Pan Am Silver's 17% equity interest in New Pacific Metals Corp.

Q4 net earnings turned around to a $51.7M profit from a loss of $63.6M a year earlier; Q4 included a $40.1 M impairment charge on the Manantial Espejo mine in Argentina due to the increase in export taxes and a challenging business environment in the country.

Pan American says Q4 net cash generated from operating activities totaled $129.5M, highest in the company's history.

Q4 silver and gold production totaled a respective 6.6M oz. and 173.9K oz., both higher than in the year-earlier quarter.

In 2020, Pan American forecasts silver and gold production growth of 7% and 16%, respectively.