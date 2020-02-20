Constellium up 15% on Q4 earnings

Constellium (CSTM +15.8% ) reported Q4 revenues in-line with the estimates; a Y/Y decline of 2% to €1.37B, reflecting lower metal prices and lower shipments in the Aerospace and Transportation segment.

Reported Q4 shipments of 368k metric ton, vs 370k for last year quarter.

Revenue by segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products €711M (-3% Y/Y); Aerospace and Transportation €350M (flat); and Automotive Structures and Industry €324M (flat).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 168 bps to 9.6%.

Adj. EBITDA was €121M (+16.4% Y/Y); and margin improved by 138 bps to 8.8%.

Company reported income from operation of €50M, compared to loss of €13M a year ago.

Net cash flows from operating activities for the quarter was €107M, compared to €26M a year ago; and Free cash flow of €18M.

FY20 Outlook: Company expects Adj. EBITDA growth in a range of 6% to 9%, and Free Cash Flow generation of €125M to €175M in 2020.

