VBL Therapeutics announces new study of VB-111 in CRC

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has launched a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the combination of VBL Therapeutics' (VBLT +2.6% ) VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -0.3% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).

The primary objectives of the 27-subject study are safety, tolerability and best overall response rate.

The estimated completion date is year-end 2022.

VB-111 is an intravenously-administered next-generation anti-angiogenic agent that utilizes the company's Vascular Targeting System to target endothelial cells in the tumor vasculature. Tumors require a robust blood supply for oxygenation and nutrients so preventing the formation of new blood vessels "starves" them and restricts their growth.