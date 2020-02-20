Telefónica -3% as restructuring drives a Q4 loss

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) is down 3% in NYSE trading after its Q4 results, where it swung to a GAAP loss amid a Latin American restructuring and the divestiture of data centers.

Revenues fell 4% to €12.4B, roughly in line with expectations.

Operating profit dropped to €914M from €1.07B, and OIBDA rose to €3.67B from €3.54B.

Meanwhile, the company swung to a net loss of €202M from a year-ago profit of €610M, amid restructuring costs and impairments from its changes in Mexico and Argentina.

It did record its 11th straight quarter of debt reduction, cutting net debt by €573M for the quarter; including post-closing events, that reduces net debt to about €37B.

