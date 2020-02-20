Hartford Funds adds core bond ETF to actively managed FI line

Hartford Funds launches Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB), a new ETF that seeks to provide long-term total return by investing primarily in investment-grade fixed-income securities.

HCRB expands the firm’s product suite to five actively managed fixed-income ETFs.

HCRB’s estimated current expense ratio is 0.29%.

The ETF, which is sub-advised by Wellington Management, is designed to provide exposure from diversified sources of return across multiple perspectives, investment styles, and time horizons, including U.S. government, credit and securitized instruments.

The structure allows HCRB to offer to shareholders the benefits of transparency, intraday trading, and the potential for increased tax-efficiency via the ETF creation and redemption process, the company said.