Shell sees coronavirus hit to Chinese LNG demand

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.4% ) says the coronavirus is hurting demand for liquefied natural gas, causing the company to reschedule or locate new buyers for cargoes previously allocated to the Chinese market.

But Shell says the global LNG market is more balanced after a four-year wave of new supply, even with coronavirus slowing demand and sending prices to record lows.

In its annual LNG outlook, Shell forecasts growth in LNG production will be cut in half this year, with an additional 20M metric tons of supply following a record 40M mt that was added in 2019; the effects of coronavirus were not included in the projections.

China had been expected to absorb as much as a third of the additional supplies in 2020 before the outbreak of the virus, and Shell now expects a lower result for this volume without giving specific figures.

Over the longer term, Shell forecasts global demand for LNG will double by 2040 to 700M mt from 359M mt in 2019, with Asia expected to remain the dominant region in the decades to come.

