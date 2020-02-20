BofA steps to the sidelines on Vornado

Bank of America analyst James Feldman cuts Vornado Realty (VNO -1.3% ) to Neutral from Buy on the basis that a lack of near-term visibility will loom over the stock.

Cuts price target to $68 from $71.

Q4 earnings call commentary suggests that 2020 adjusted FFO will fall 8% Y/Y compared with BofA's estimate of unchanged.

Sees potential for more downside risk if Forever 21 gives back all of its space.

Feldman's view goes against the Quant rating of Very Bullish and agrees with the Sell-Side average rating of Neutral (3 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 11 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

In the past six months, VNO has risen 4.9%, lagging the real estate sector's median performance of 6.5% during that same period.

Previously: Vornado Realty Q4 same-store cash NOI rises 6.6% Y/Y (Feb. 18)