HP +1.3% as Deutsche forecasts in-line quarter

Deutsche Bank thinks HP's (NYSE:HPQ) Q1results on February 24 will meet expectations despite coronavirus risks baked into the guidance.

Analyst Jeriel Ong senses that "HPQ continues to be bearish toward prospects of a XRX-HPQ tie-up, even with the offer raised to $24."

The analyst notes that HP has "a large variety of options at its disposal," but thinks management will use earnings to make a case for remaining a standalone company.

Deutsche maintains a Hold rating and $22 target on HPQ.