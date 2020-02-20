Universal Forest Products up 12% post Q4 results

Universal Forest Products (UFPI +12.6% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 1% Y/Y to $998.04M; lower lumber prices reduced gross sales by 5%.

Sales by Market: Retail $323.34M (+7% Y/Y); Industrial $309.71M (-4% Y/Y); and Construction $378.99M (+1% Y/Y).

Unit sales: Retail unit sales +10% Y/Y; Industrial unit sales +2% Y/Y; and Construction Unit sales to commercial, manufactured housing and residential customers +9%, +4%, and +3%.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 183 bps to 15.7%; and Operating margin improved by 60 bps to 5.2%.

EBITDA was $70.87M (+11.9% Y/Y); and margin improved by 70 bps to 7.1%.

Net cash from operating activities YTD was $349.29M, compared to $116.68M a year ago.

