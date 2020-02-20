AK Steel slips into losses in Q4

AK Steel (AKS -6.8% ) slips as Q4 earnings came below expectations; adjusted EBITDA margin compressed to 3.3% from 8.1% led by lower spot market selling prices, lower shipments to the automotive market due primarily to the General Motors strike, and higher costs for iron ore, coal and coke.

The company also had higher planned outage costs of $34.4M, compared to $14.9M last year

Revenues decline 14% Y/Y to $1.4B as flat-rolled steel shipments was down 9.3% to 1,259.5k tons, with selling price per flat-rolled steel 7% lower to $1,027/ton

Operating profit fell from $86.5M to $10.4M, posted net loss of $53.9M, a turnaround from income of $33.5M

Adjusted net loss was $35.1M compared to adjusted net income of $48M

Previously: AK Steel EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 20)