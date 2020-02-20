Halliburton to issue $1B of lower-interest debt

Halliburton (HAL -0.4% ) says it plans to issue $1B of senior notes paying 2.92% interest to help pay down long-term debt.

Halliburton says it will use proceeds from the offering to buy back previously issued senior notes and pay down other forms of debt.

The company closed 2019 with ~$10.3B of debt, a third lower than the $15.4B of debt it held at the end of 2015.

Nearly all of Halliburton's debt is in the form of senior notes, with interest rates in the 3.25%-8.75% range and due on dates ranging from February 2021 to August 2096.