Stocks turn down as companies warn of virus impact

Stocks drop retreat from yesterday's highs as investors assess the spread of coronavirus outside of China and several companies warn of its impact.

Meanwhile Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida disagrees with traders' views that the central bank will ease monetary policy this year. He told CNBC that he prefers to look at economists' forecast concerning rate cuts rather than the futures markets.

As for the coronavirus, Japan reported two deaths and South Korea confirmed one death from the disease. Meanwhile Royal Dutch Shell ( -1.0% ), Procter & Gamble ( +0.2% ), and Foxconn warn that the disease is hurting demand for their products and disrupting supply.

Traditionally safer havens of Treasurys and gold gain in midday trading.

The Nasdaq slides 1.4% , the S&P 500 drops 1.0% , and the Dow falls 1.0% .

Treasurys gain, pushing the 10-year yield down 5 basis points to 1.52%.

Gold rises 0.7% to $1,623.00 per ounce.

Crude oil gains 1.2% to $53.95 per barrel.

The only S&P 500 sector rising is real estate ( +0.3% ); information technology ( -1.6% ) and health care ( -1.2% ) lead the the broader market lower.

The U.S. Dollar Index increases 0.1% to 99.84.