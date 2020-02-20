Moleculin Biotech's Annamycin shows favorable safety profile in studies

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX +0.3% ) announces safety data from two Phase 1 studies, one in the U.S. and one in Europe, evaluating lead drug Annamycin in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.

No evidence of cardiotoxicity has been observed in the first 14 participants (five in the U.S. and nine in Europe).

The company says Annamycin is a "next-generation" anthracycline, a class of chemo agents with well-documented toxicity to heart muscle cells due to its inhibition of a key enzyme that leads to cell death, with a much better safety profile.