Xcel Energy promotes Frenzel to President/COO, Van Abel to CFO

Xcel Energy (XEL -0.7% ) appoints Bob Frenzel as its new President and COO effective March 31, making him the likely successor to CEO Bob Fowke, who has been CEO at Xcel since 2011.

Frenzel joined Xcel in 2016 from Energy Future Holdings, where he was senior VP and CFO for Luminant, the company's competitive power generating subsidiary.

In his new Xcel role, he will have oversight for the company's four operating companies, including transmission, distribution and natural gas operations.

Xcel also names current Senior VP of Finance and Corporate Development Brian Van Abel as its new CFO, also effective March 31.