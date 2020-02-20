Thyssenkrupp nears full sale of elevator division - Reuters

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) reportedly is nearing a full sale of its elevator unit for the highest valuation of ~€16B, roughly the same combined total of its net debt - which soared in the last quarter - and pension liabilities.

There is a small chance the company could retain a minority stake in the business, but the likelihood had decreased in recent weeks, Reuters reports.

Thyssenkrupp said earlier this week it would sell either a majority or all of the unit and is focusing on negotiations with two consortia: Blackstone, Carlyle and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board; and Advent and Cinven.