Office Properties Income to focus on capital recycling, acquisitions in 2020

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI +0.7% ) Q4 normalized FFO per share of $1.38 exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.35 and declined from $1.56 in the year ago quarter.

During 2019, IPI generated asset sales proceeds of ~$1.0B. "As a result, we have reduced leverage to below the low end of our targeted range and are well positioned to acquire properties in 2020 in conjunction with our capital recycling program," said OPI President and CEO David Blackman.

Focus is on "capital recycling and disciplined acquisitions" in 2020.

On a pro forma combined basis (as if OPI and Select Income REIT were merged as of Jan. 1, 2018), 93.3% of properties leased at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. 95.2% at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q4 pro forma combined same-property cash basis net operating income fell 5.3% Y/Y.

Q4 rental income of $160.2M falls short of the $160.4M consensus and increased from $103.7M in Q4 2018.

