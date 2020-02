CFRA keeps a Hold rating on Boston Beer (SAM -7.9% ) on concerns over slowing growth rates and profit growth.

"The real drag on earnings growth is the fact advertising expense is forecasted to be $80M-$90M above last year's $355.6M level," warns analyst Garrett Nelson.

Nelson also thinks Boston Beer will face ongoing challenges and costs related to the Dogfish Head integration.

The firm's 12-month price target of $375 (28X the 2021 EPS estimate) is below the average sell-side PT of $423.77.