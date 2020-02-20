Pembina's Jordan Cove LNG project stalls after FERC delay

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission votes 2-1 against certifying Pembina Pipeline's (PBA +0.3% ) proposed $10B Jordan Cove LNG export terminal in Oregon.

Commissioner Bernard McNamee asked for more time to consider the project after Oregon's Department of Land Conservation and Development sent a letter to FERC yesterday citing several failures to "establish consistency with specific enforceable policies."

The state says Jordan Cove would have significant adverse effects on coastal scenic and aesthetic resources, endangered species, critical habitat, fisheries and commercial shipping.

McNamee said he expects to be able to vote on the project next week but "for the time being my vote is a 'nay.'"