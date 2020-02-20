Anglo American 2019 profit flat but beats consensus

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) reports full-year net profit came in flat in 2019 at $3.55B but ended slightly ahead of the $3.42B analyst consensus estimate.

Underlying EBITDA topped both consensus and last year's result, increasing 9.2% Y/Y to $10B vs. $9.84B consensus, and revenues rose 8.2% to $29.87B vs. $29.29B consensus.

Strong cost performance helped results, Citi analysts say, pointing to unit costs below guidance for copper, nickel, PGMs and Minas Rio.

Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani says the coronavirus epidemic will be a short-term issue for the company, saying Anglo is less reliant on China than its major competitors.

Underlying EBITDA from Anglo's majority-owned De Beers diamond business plunged 55% to $558M - its weakest showing since Anglo bought the company eight years ago - hurt by lower sales volumes and a lower value sales mix.

Separately, Anglo American Platinum names Natascha Viljoen, who currently heads its processing operations, as the company's next CEO, replacing Chris Griffith.