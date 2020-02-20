Odeon downgrades L Brands after VS deal

Odeon Capital Group lowers L Brands (LB +0.1% ) to a Hold rating from Buy and keeps a price target of $28 after factoring in the retailer's deal to sell off a majority stake of Victoria's Secret.

"While deal was struck at an unfortunate valuation, significantly discounted multiple compared to the market based on potential EBITDA, the ongoing negative trajectory of Victoria's Secret seems to have left LB taking what it could get for the business," notes the firm.

Odeon points out that L Brands investors will have some optionality with the 45% stake if the Sycamore team is able to drive an improvement in the Victoria's Secret business.

Odeon thinks too much debt burden still remains with the remaining LB business.

