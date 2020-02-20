CyrusOne's CEO exit grooms REIT for takeover, analysts say

CyrusOne (CONE +2.7% ) appears to be prepping itself as a "more attractive takeover target" after it replaces its CEO, on top of its planned 12% workforce reduction, writes Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow in a note.

But he observes that the REIT's "more muted growth outlook for 2020 may make it more difficult to garner the type of M&A valuation/multiple that many CONE investors were hoping for."

Luebchow rates CONE Overweight.

Cowen analyst Colby Synesael sees CEO Gary Wojtaszek's departure reflecting "top-down issues within" the company regarding culture and execution.

That change "is likely to be viewed as a positive as it either means the company is now more likely to sell itself or that the culture will improve, and in doing, so too should the execution," wrote Synesael, who rates CONE Market Perform.

Quant rating on CyrusOne is Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (9 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 6 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).

Previously: CyrusOne CEO steps down by mutual agreement with board (Feb. 20)