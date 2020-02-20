CoolTone competitor sues Allergan over "false" advertising

Privately held BTL Industries has filed a lawsuit in a Delaware court against Allergan (AGN -0.4% ) over its "deceptive" advertising of its CoolTone body contouring treatment compared to BTL's Emsculpt. Specifically, BTL seeks cash compensation from Allergan, including all profits from its "wrongful acts," a moratorium on its claim that CoolTone has more than 50% more magnetic intensity that its "competitor device" and a corrective advertising campaign to address its deceptive marketing.

The litigation is the latest salvo between the two. BTL sued AGN and Zimmer Medizin Systeme, the maker of the CoolTone device, a couple of months ago of alleged patent infringement.