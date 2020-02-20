Consolidated Comms +26% after Q4 upside surprise

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is up 26.1% after posting Q4 earnings with revenues that didn't drop as much as expected and a surprise profit ex-items.

Revenues dipped 4% to $331M.

Operating income rose to $26.7M from a prior-year $3.6M, mainly due to expense reductions of $24.6M.

GAAP net loss slimmed to $5.8M from a year-ago loss of $14M, while adjusted EPS swung to a gain of $0.01 from a prior-year loss of $0.09/share.

EBITDA dipped to $130.9M from $132.4M.

Revenue by segment: Commercial and Carrier, $148.9M (down 3.2%); Consumer, $128.6M (down 3.2%); Subsidies, $18.1M (up 1%); Network Access, $33.1M (down 11.6%).

For the full year, it's guiding to EBITDA of $520M-$525M, capital expenditures of $195M-$205M and free cash flow of $145M-$155M.

Press release