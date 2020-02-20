Redwood Trust -2.0% after JMP steps to the sidelines

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) slides 2.0% after JMP analyst Steven DeLaney downgrades the stock to Market Perform from Market Outperform due to valuation and concern about potential "noise" in Q4 results.

Cites acquisition and integration costs associated with CoreVest deal.

Redwood Trust has risen 3.8% in the past six months vs. the financials sector median performance of +6.8% during the same timeframe.

Redwood is set to release Q4 earnings after the close on Feb. 27.

