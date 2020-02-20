Apple roundup: iPhone takes hit in China, App Store grip loosening

Apple's (AAPL -0.9% ) iPhone sales in China could fall 40-50% in February and March due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Global Times sources.

Earlier this week, Apple cut its Q1 revenue guidance, citing the ongoing outbreak for impacting both supply and demand in the country.

A Nikkei Asian Review report suggested the lower-cost iPhone SE successor would miss its mass production schedule as suppliers delayed returning to work after the extended Lunar New Year holiday.

In other Apple news, Bloomberg sources say the company is considering giving rival apps more prominence in the App Store and allowing third-party music services like Spotify (SPOT +1.8% ) on the HomePod speaker.

The potential changes come as Apple faces increasing antitrust scrutiny on the domestic front.