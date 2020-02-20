Progenics up 11% on improved merger terms with Lantheus

The boards of Lantheus Holdings (LNTH -0.5% ) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX +11.4% ) have agreed to amend their merger agreement, first announced in October 2019.

Progenics shareholders will now receive 0.31 of a share of LNTH for each PGNX share owned, up from 0.2502, which will boost their ownership stake in the combined company to ~40% from ~35%.

PGNX stockholders will also receive a contingent value right (CVR), payable in two (undisclosed) cash payments, if net sales of PyL exceed $100M in 2022 and $150M in 2023.

LNTH has also agreed to provide a $10M bridge loan to PGNX.

The tie-up should close next quarter.