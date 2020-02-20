Twitter testing community points to fight misinformation

Twitter (TWTR -0.1% ) could start labeling lies and misinformation from politicians and public figures, according to a new feature demo obtained by NBC News.

The company confirms that the demo, which features brightly colored labels beneath inaccurate tweets, is one possible path for a new misinformation policy that rolls out on March 5.

The tweet corrections will come from fact checkers and journalists verified on the site, and possibly from other users participating in a Wikipedia-like "community reports" feature.

In one version of the demo, users could earn points and badges to "provide critical context to help people understand information they see."