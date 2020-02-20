SolarEdge sees no coronavirus disruption after pre-outbreak actions

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG +6.9% ) rallies as much as 9% to new all-time highs after Q4 revenues soared 59% Y/Y to $418M, racking up its 18th consecutive quarterly revenue beat.

SolarEdge also sees Q1 revenue of $425M-$440M, ahead of $389M analyst consensus estimate.

CEO Zvi Lando also helped ease concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, saying on the company's earnings conference call that he does not expect any disruption to revenue in Q1 or Q2.

Lando said SolarEdge has been able to manage the effects of the virus because it already had taken actions in anticipation of increased product demand this year and given the usual manufacturing slowdowns in China during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Actions taken included building up inventory and shipping it to distribution centers in Q4 and securing an agreement with contract manufacturer Jabil to keep manufacturing going during the holiday.

"As a result, when the Chinese New Year vacation was extended due to the coronavirus, the manufacturing lines at our CM in China continued to operate and manufacture products," Lando said.