Reliance Steel slumps as weak guidance outweighs Q4 earnings topper

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS -7.7% ) sinks to four-month lows despite beating Q4 earnings expectations and raising its dividend, as the company issues downside guidance for Q1.

Reliance forecasts Q1 EPS of $2.00-$2.10, well below $2.39 analyst consensus estimate, and sees its Q1 average selling price per ton rising 1%-2% compared to Q4 2019, as overall metals pricing will remain near current levels.

Reliance management nevertheless is optimistic about business conditions, expecting Q1 end demand will remain relatively healthy and estimating tons sold will rise 6%-8% from Q4 2019, which includes normal seasonal increase in shipping volumes.