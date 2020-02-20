Bloom Energy cut at Raymond James on valuation after big YTD start

Bloom Energy (BE -9.2% ) tumbles after Raymond James downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform, as analyst Pavel Molchanov cites valuation and the stock's "phenomenally" strong start to 2020 in the context of the ESG investing trend.

"While Bloom has reached a level where we are no longer comfortable recommending it, it is far from the frothiest clean tech stock," which Molchanov says is Enphase Energy (ENPH +2.9% ).

Despite his valuation concerns, Molchanov likes Bloom's underlying trends: "Thinking beyond the stock's relentless volatility since its IPO in mid-2018, most recently the accounting restatement... the basic parameters of the fundamental story have remained largely consistent."

BE's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.