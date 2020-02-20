Analysts see Zillow strength backed by Q4

Zillow Group shares have legged up sharply today (Z +16.7% , ZG +16.6% ) after yesterday's earnings showed strong upside with new revenues flowing in from its Homes operation.

Those strong results may have been just in time to justify recent share appreciation, some analysts suggest, and the results led to a number of price target increases.

JMP Securities raised its target to $77 from $49 (now still implying 20% upside) based on sum-of-the-parts analysis; the firm was encouraged by Premier Agent acceleration, which should put the company in better position to built out Homes, Mortgages and Escrow/Title services.

Stephens raised its target to $75, noting that the earnings bore out recent moves (shares are up 38.8% for the quarter, and have risen 53.3% for the six months). Analyst John Campbell feels Zillow's nearing a compelling opportunity for industry disruption, and moving toward an end-to-end platform that should pivot to revenue growth outpacing expenses.

And a more neutral Deutsche Bank raised its target to $60 (vs. current $63.96); analyst Lloyd Walmsley thinks there's some lack of visibility around a Flex transition that's probably a story for the back half of 2020, or 2021. Investors will need to understand how Zillow can attach ancillaries to the Homes segment to improve unit economics in Offers, he writes.