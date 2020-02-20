NBC scores most-watched Democratic primary debate

NBC News (CMCSA -0.6% ) scored with last night's Nevada Democratic primary debate, which became the most-watched Democratic primary debate ever.

The debate drew 19.7M viewers across NBC and MSNBC, topping one of the nights of the first primary debate last June (18.1M total viewers).

NBC News also said the broadcast drew 13.5M live-streaming views (which translates roughly to an average audience of 417,000 viewers).

The overall primary debate viewership record still rests with Fox News, which drew 24M to watch several Republicans debating in August 2015.