Cheetah Mobile -5.9% on report of Google ban

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) has dipped 5.9% today after a BuzzFeed report that Google has banned Cheetah's entire suite of apps from the Play Store and its ad networks.

Some 45 apps from Cheetah were removed and no longer offer ad inventory for sale via Google, according to the report.

Overall, Google removed nearly 600 apps "for violating our disruptive ads policy and disallowed interstitial policy."

Over a year ago, the two companies had clashed as Google removed a Cheetah app that allegedly engaged in ad fraud.