Surging gold prices propel Newmont to multiyear highs

Newmont (NEM +5.1% ) surges to its highest in more than seven years following better than forecast Q4 results, as the assets it acquired last year from Goldcorp helped it nearly double adjusted profit to $410M.

"We're demonstrating what those assets can really do when they're in the hands of an operating company like Newmont," CEO Tom Palmer said on its earnings conference call.

Newmont pledged in January to raise its dividend by 79% to $1/share annually to take effect later this year, and the company is considering "other shareholder friendly actions" it might take in the future "on a go-forward and sustainable basis," CFO Nancy Buese said on the call.

Newmont's average realized gold price rose 20% Y/Y to $1,478/oz., and gold futures have extended gains this year to trade above $1,600.